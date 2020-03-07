COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CCLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get COCA COLA AMATI/ADR alerts:

Shares of CCLAY opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.60.

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.