Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Collectors Universe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Collectors Universe stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. Collectors Universe has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $30.24.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Collectors Universe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collectors Universe in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collectors Universe in the fourth quarter worth about $3,614,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

