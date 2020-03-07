COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of CLGN stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

About COLLPLANT HOLDI/S

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

