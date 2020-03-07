Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE CLNY opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. Colony Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.00 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. Colony Capital’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colony Capital will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In other Colony Capital news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $80,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth $28,373,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Colony Capital by 1,851.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,171,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,187 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $9,262,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Colony Capital by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,977,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Colony Capital by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,351,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,444 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

