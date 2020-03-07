Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,307 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Columbus McKinnon worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCO. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $753.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCO. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $85,048.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,278.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $64,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,831 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

