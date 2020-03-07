Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reissued an average rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley reissued a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Comerica from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.19.

CMA opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. Comerica has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.68.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 71.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 38,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Comerica by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Comerica by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 402,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

