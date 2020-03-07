Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,672 Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.77. Global Net Lease Inc has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.44 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 15.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNL shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

