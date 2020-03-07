Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 5,446 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 167.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $673,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,585,000 after buying an additional 1,995,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 127,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.90. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.21 and a 12 month high of $115.75.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.00%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.67 per share, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,409.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,200 shares of company stock worth $1,601,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

