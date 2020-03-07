Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the first quarter worth $143,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE JELD opened at $17.88 on Friday. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

