Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 269 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 187,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 40,312 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $213.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.58. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $236.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Cavco Industries’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

