Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 5,012 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 176,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 54,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $369,438.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,410.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,871,034.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,146.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,304 shares of company stock worth $6,076,934. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

