Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 696 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,477,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $13,012,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 196,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $191,370.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,011.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $342,573.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.47. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

