Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 984 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $211,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $94,630.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,809.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

