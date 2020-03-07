Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Position in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Shares of LGIH opened at $85.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 12.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05. LGI Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.22.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

