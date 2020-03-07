Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $57.38. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

