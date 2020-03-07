Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Atlantica Yield were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AY. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter worth $7,939,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 335.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 140,086 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 268.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

AY opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $213.29 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Research analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is currently 268.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Atlantica Yield Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.