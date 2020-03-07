Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.83. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $67.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Ryder System declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on R. Stephens reduced their target price on Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $93,025.00. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.21 per share, for a total transaction of $465,125.00. Insiders purchased 18,250 shares of company stock worth $681,780 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

