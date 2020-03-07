Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $500,000 Position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,121 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OII opened at $8.17 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OII shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

