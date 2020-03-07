Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $500,000 Stock Position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of US Ecology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. US Ecology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of ECOL opened at $43.20 on Friday. US Ecology Inc has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.70.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). US Ecology had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Fox bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,160.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

