Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $518,000 Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in KB Home were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of KB Home by 491.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in KB Home by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. SunTrust Banks cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. KB Home has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

