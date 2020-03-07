Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $523,000 Stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 175.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Macerich were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Macerich by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,543,000 after purchasing an additional 123,293 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,771,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.76. Macerich Co has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $44.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.44%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.65 per share, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. acquired 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,120.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,417 shares of company stock valued at $889,115. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

