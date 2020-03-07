Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $532,000 Holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,925 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 458.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,522,000 after buying an additional 402,685 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,174 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 197,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BXS. TheStreet downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

NYSE BXS opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.40. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.