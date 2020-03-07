Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $570,000 Stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

