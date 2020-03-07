Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 285.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATI opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra cut their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.10.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

