Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

NYSE:DKS opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

