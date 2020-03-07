Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,697 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 322,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 72,177 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $3,443,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 29,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $28.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

