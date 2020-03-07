Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 54,941 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 54,941 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of Callon Petroleum worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,225,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,278,188.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,500. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

