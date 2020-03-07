Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 5,873 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMT. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 1,153.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

KMT stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Kennametal from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

