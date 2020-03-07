Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 908 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Banner were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Banner by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,232,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,315,000 after acquiring an additional 167,988 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 411.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 63,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 15.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $27,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.52. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $41.18 and a 1-year high of $60.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

