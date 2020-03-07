Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 78.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 114.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Benjamin Skuy bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $157,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Didomenico acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. KAR Auction Services Inc has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.08%.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.