Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 16,135 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,135 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $66.24 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.