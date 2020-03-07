Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 162 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBC. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 60,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.62. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $90.18.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on RBC. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

