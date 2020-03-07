Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 191 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at $5,841,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Murphy USA by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA stock opened at $106.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.79. Murphy USA Inc has a 12 month low of $77.54 and a 12 month high of $121.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

