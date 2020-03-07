Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 288 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Comerica were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CMA shares. DA Davidson reissued an “average” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

CMA stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.68. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $84.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

