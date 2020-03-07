Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 344 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,707,000 after buying an additional 2,412,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 428,500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,034.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 456,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 206,413 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $29.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

