Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 436 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Avnet were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Avnet in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 2,657.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 185,856 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. Cross Research lowered Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. Avnet has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet (NYSE:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.