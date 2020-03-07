Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 4,716 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 50,548 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $6,242,806.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,267.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,713.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,426 shares of company stock worth $10,730,477. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $138.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $97.23 and a twelve month high of $169.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.38.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.