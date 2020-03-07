Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 8,133 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 310,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 104,459 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,896,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,994,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 162,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,695,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,618,000 after purchasing an additional 91,877 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.