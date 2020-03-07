Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 9,018 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,311,000 after acquiring an additional 889,855 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $3,763,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $78.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average is $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $529,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,733,035.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,416,625. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

