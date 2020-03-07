Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $661,000 Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 57.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $43.91 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEN. Raymond James downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

