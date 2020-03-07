Comparing Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Ready Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.50 billion 0.13 -$113.64 million $1.22 1.52 Ready Capital $317.42 million 2.37 $59.26 million $1.76 8.21

Ready Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ready Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ashford Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ready Capital pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ready Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ashford Hospitality Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Ready Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -7.56% -27.03% -1.95% Ready Capital 26.39% 8.19% 1.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.9% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Ready Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Ready Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ashford Hospitality Trust and Ready Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ready Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 143.24%. Ready Capital has a consensus target price of $16.88, suggesting a potential upside of 16.78%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Ready Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ready Capital has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ready Capital beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.