Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $712.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.85 million.Comtech Telecomm. also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.42-1.42 EPS.

CMTL stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. Comtech Telecomm. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $581.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.25 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecomm. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

