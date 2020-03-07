Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Container Store Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.83.

NYSE TCS opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $151.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28. Container Store Group has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $9.50.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.66 million. Container Store Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Container Store Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Jordan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,223.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Container Store Group by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Container Store Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

