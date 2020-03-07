Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLR. UBS Group lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.68.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 579,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $19,633,324.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 in the last 90 days. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 230,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 102,130 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

