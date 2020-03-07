Contrasting Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) & Affymax (NYSE:AFFY)

Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) and Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Affymax and Perrigo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affymax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Perrigo $4.84 billion 1.50 $146.10 million $4.03 13.19

Perrigo has higher revenue and earnings than Affymax.

Volatility & Risk

Affymax has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perrigo has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Affymax and Perrigo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affymax N/A N/A N/A Perrigo 3.02% 9.56% 4.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Affymax and Perrigo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affymax 0 0 0 0 N/A Perrigo 0 4 2 0 2.33

Perrigo has a consensus target price of $57.80, indicating a potential upside of 8.71%. Given Perrigo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perrigo is more favorable than Affymax.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Perrigo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Affymax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Perrigo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perrigo beats Affymax on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affymax Company Profile

Affymax, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments. It offers OTC products in cough, cold, allergy, sinus, analgesic, gastrointestinal, smoking cessation, infant formula and food, animal health, diagnostic, lifestyle, personal care and derma-therapeutics, natural health and vitamins, minerals and dietary supplements, feminine hygiene, diabetes care, scar management, and anti-parasite categories under the Good Sense, Sergeant's, Sentry, Zephrex D, PetArmor, and ScarAway brand names. The company also develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of generic prescription drugs, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, shampoos, foams, suppositories, sprays, liquids, suspensions, solutions, powders, controlled substances, injectable, hormones, oral solid dosage forms, and oral liquid formulations. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services. The company offers its products through retail drug, supermarket, and mass merchandise chains; hospitals; pharmacies; wholesalers; drug and grocery stores; and para pharmacies, as well as through a network of pharmacy sales force. It operates in Europe, Australia, Israel, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and China. Perrigo Company plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

