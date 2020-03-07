Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Cormark also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.70.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$46.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$45.44 and a 12-month high of C$53.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,476,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$268,450. Also, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total transaction of C$752,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,881.28.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

