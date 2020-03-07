Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 6,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Fortive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $66.81 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

