Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 36,474 Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 15.2% in the third quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 180,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 20.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

