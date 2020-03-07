Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys New Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.68. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $112.12 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.18.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,178 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,967 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.