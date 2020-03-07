Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth $1,108,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CME Group by 120.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $216.26 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,990 shares of company stock valued at $9,964,682. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on CME Group from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

